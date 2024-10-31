Bristol Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.21…

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.32 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 95 cents per share.

Bristol Myers shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has increased roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

