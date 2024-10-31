BrightSphere Investment Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.9 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $123.1 million in the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSIG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.