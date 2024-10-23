Bridgewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, meeting Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.19, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWB

