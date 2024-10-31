Breaking Down the WeightWatchers Points System

WeightWatchers was U.S. News’ Best Weight Loss Diet of 2024, so it’s a great option to help you reach your…

WeightWatchers was U.S. News’ Best Weight Loss Diet of 2024, so it’s a great option to help you reach your weight loss goals. One key part of WeightWatchers is their Point system. While WeightWatchers Points might look complicated at first, they’re a surprisingly simple tool to help you get an idea of portion size and nutritional value.

The WeightWatchers Points system helps simplify complex nutritional information for weight management, according to Michelle Cardel, a registered dietitian and chief nutrition officer at WeightWatchers in New York City.

“Points take the guesswork out of nutrition and behaviorally support and guide our members to overall healthier dietary patterns,” Cardel says.

How Does the WeightWatchers Points System Work?

While using WeightWatchers, you’ll count Points instead of calories.

“It can be hard for people to track calories correctly each day,” says Roxana Ehsani, a Miami-based registered dietitian and a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics. “The WeightWatchers Points system assigns a number of Points to each food or drink so the user doesn’t have to track calories but instead just keep track of Points.”

When you sign up for WeightWatchers, you’ll answer some questions to help determine how many Points you’ll get each day. By only eating your allotted number of Points, the idea is that you can reach your weight loss goals and eat an overall healthy diet.

How Many WeightWatchers Points Are Allowed Per Day?

The number of Points you have is based on:

— Your age

— Goal weight

— Height and weight

— Level of physical activity

— Sex assigned at birth

How are WeightWatchers Points calculated?

Depending on your answers, you’ll receive a set number of Points for each day, called a Points Budget. You’ll also receive extra weekly Points that you may want to use toward a special treat, such as a piece of cake at a birthday party. Most people get 23 Points per day, which is also the minimum number possible.

Some Points examples include:

— Avocado: 2 Points

— Brown rice: 3 Points

— Hummus (2 tablespoons): 2 Points

— Tortilla chip (12 chips): 4 Points

Foods with more Points tend to be high in carbs, low in fiber and higher in sugar and saturated fat, says Kelsey Sackmann, a Butler, New Jersey-based registered dietitian and owner of Kelsey P. RD.

A cup of cooked white pasta is worth five Points, but a cup of whole-wheat pasta is worth four Points. Using alfredo sauce adds 10 Points.

If you don’t use all of your Points in one day, then a maximum of four unused Points automatically roll over into your weekly cushion and can be used whenever you’d like during the week. Use these Points for a special-occasion treat or a meal out with friends.

What Foods Are Zero Points on WeightWatchers?

Those following WeightWatchers also will have more than 200 foods that are considered ZeroPoints as they’re high in nutrition.

“If you eat broccoli and chicken, you aren’t spending any Points. If you add a bowl of rice next to it, such as a half cup of saffron rice, it’ll cost you three Points,” Ehsani says.

Some examples of ZeroPoint foods include:

— Beans

— Chicken/turkey breast

— Cottage cheese

— Eggs

— Fish

— Fruit

— Lentils

— Non-starchy veggies

— Popcorn

— Yogurt

Diabetes and WeightWatchers Points

If you have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, Points work the same way. However, WeightWatchers has a specific plan to follow that takes into account your health condition. The ZeroPoint list under the diabetes plan is a different set of foods and is less likely to raise your blood sugar.

“Foods like fruit, whole grains and dairy won’t be on members’ lists of ZeroPoint foods but are still encouraged and can be tracked with the Points system,” Cardel says.

Real People’s WW Points Tips

Both Jennifer von Ebers and Paige Wade discovered that WeightWatchers Points could help them lose weight and eat healthier.

In 1999, von Ebers began to use WeightWatchers after having her second baby. She lost 70 pounds in under a year. Although many people believe that tracking points is hard, she says it takes her less than five minutes a day within her app.

“You don’t realize all the bites, licks and tastes during the day or while making dinner add up,” she says.

The Points system favors healthier foods and provides a wake-up call to the foods you normally eat, von Ebers explains. By taking part in WeightWatchers meetings (which are available in person or virtually) in addition to tracking Points, she says she’s learned how to navigate life when food is everywhere.

Wade began to use WeightWatchers in 2021, after she had lost weight in 2016 and then gained it all back. She wanted to try something more sustainable. Initially, Wade was surprised by how easy the app and the Points in general were.

“I have tried low-carb, calorie counting and other ways to lose weight, but WeightWatchers was the first program that made me feel like I was not restricting myself,” she says.

Something she’s found helpful to is to meal prep at the start of the week and track her Points the day before, so she knows in advance what she’ll eat. However, she says that she can easily change her plans throughout the week, such as when she may decide to eat out at a restaurant.

How to Gain Access to the WeightWatchers Points System

You can sign up for WeightWatchers through their website at www.weightwatchers.com. WeightWatchers is available to anyone who wants to sign up and has a couple of different plan types. Online, you’ll find recipes, pricing and other support resources.

How much does the WeightWatchers Points Plan cost?

The cost to use the WeightWatchers Points system and other support offered by the weight loss service varies. There is usually a starter fee of $20 and a $23 monthly fee for the WeightWatchers Core membership. However, those costs may vary if the company is running promotional discounts.

The Premium plan offers more support and resources but is pricier. It includes a $20 starter fee and then a charge of $45 for one month or $30 per month for three months. Again, the cost may vary due to promotions.

Does the WeightWatchers Points System Work?

Many people find success using the WeightWatchers Points system. They lose weight and find themselves eating healthier. Here are a few advantages of using Points:

— Following the WeightWatchers program could help you lose one to two pounds a week.

— It promotes healthier food choices. “The current program strongly focuses on eating more non-starchy vegetables and fruits, which most Americans struggle with,” Sackmann says.

— No foods are off-limits. You can decide how you want to divvy up your Points with your food choices.

— The Points Plan is based on the latest nutritional science.

While points are a great tool, it’s important to avoid becoming over-focused on Points. Instead, make sure you’re tuning into fullness and hunger cues. Remember, don’t think of foods with points as “bad.” Prioritize balance as well and consider that foods with points offer nutrients and variety.

“People might become fearful of ‘Points’ foods and might engage in unhealthy behaviors to make sure they don’t go over in Points,” Ehsani says.

If you have a history of disordered eating or ignore hunger or fullness cues to save Points, experts say the Points plan — or any plan that involves a lot of tracking — may not be for you.

Tips to Get the Most Out of WeightWatchers Points

Here are a few tips to make the most use out of the WeightWatchers Points system:

— Plan in advance how you’ll divide up your Points. Use your phone or a notebook to plot out your Points. For instance, if you have 24 Points daily and eat three meals a day, you could spend about eight Points on each meal. If you like to snack, you could use six Points at each meal and then three Points each for two snacks, Ehsani says. The WeightWatcher app also has a meal builder worksheet and recipes to help with planning.

— Consider how you’ll use weekly Points. Those are Points to use however you’d like. “Sometimes, I save my weekly Points for a meal that is a splurge,” von Ebers says.

— Eat a hearty breakfast and lunch. “If you’re not spending any time on breakfast and lunch, it will set you up for a disaster come evening and you’re starving,” von Ebers says. She likes to balance out what she eats with protein, healthy fat, vegetables and fruit.

— Think protein. “Lean into high-protein foods to keep you satiated throughout the day,” Wade advises. Plus, many high-protein foods, like eggs, fish and poultry, are ZeroPoints foods.

— Explore new recipes. There are lots of recipe ideas online that consider WeightWatchers Points, and both von Ebers and Wade will share on their Instagram accounts some of the foods they’re preparing.

— Don’t forget about drinks. “If you’ll be drinking anything other than water, take a minute to figure out how they fit into your weekly plan,” Sackmann advises.

— Make plans for regular exercise. This helps with your overall fitness and weight-loss goals and will enable you to get more Points.

If following the Points program for weight loss doesn’t work for you, consider meeting with a registered dietitian to get tailored support.

Breaking Down the WeightWatchers Points System originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/01/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.