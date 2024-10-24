Bread Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $983 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.5 million.

Bread Financial shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.