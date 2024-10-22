Brandywine Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $39.8 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 24 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $165.5 million, or 96 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $131.8 million in the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be 89 cents to 92 cents per share.

The company’s shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.27, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDN

