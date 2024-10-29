BP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $206 million. The London-based company…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $206 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $48.33 billion in the period.

BP shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

