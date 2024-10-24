Boyd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $131.1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $131.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $961.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.3 million.

Boyd shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.31, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

