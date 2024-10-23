Boston Scientific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $469 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 66 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.47 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX

