Booz Allen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $390.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.30 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 39% in the last 12 months.

