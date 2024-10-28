Boot Barn: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $425.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $582 million to $595 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.30 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion.

Boot Barn shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $161.77, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

