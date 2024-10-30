Booking Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.52 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $74.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $83.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $77.94 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $7.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.63 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $4,468.01, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.

