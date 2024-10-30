Blueprint Medicines: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.3 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.3 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 97 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.2 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have decreased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPMC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.