BlueLinx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.95 per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $747.3 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $103.43, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.

