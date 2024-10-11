BlackRock Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Finance, Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.63 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $10.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.42 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

BlackRock Finance shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 21%. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.

