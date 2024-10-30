Blackbaud: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.5 million. The…

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $286.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.8 million.

Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.98 to $4.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion.

Blackbaud shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

