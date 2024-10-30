Bio-Rad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $653.2 million.…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $653.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had net income of $23.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.01 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $649.7 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $330.58, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.