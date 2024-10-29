Big 5: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $29.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Big 5 expects its results to range from a loss of 77 cents per share to a loss of 59 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $7.07.

