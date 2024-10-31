BGC Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $561.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $561.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $595 million.

BGC Group shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.