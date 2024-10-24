Beyond: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Thursday reported a loss of $61 million in…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Thursday reported a loss of $61 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.33. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $311.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.5 million.

Beyond shares have declined 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.

