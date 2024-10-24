Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported…

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $176.1 million in the period.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.33, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.