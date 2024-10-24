Berkshire Hills: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $37.5 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.6 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

