Benchmark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $657.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $680 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Benchmark shares have risen 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.42, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.

