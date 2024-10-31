Belden: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.7 million. The…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $654.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Belden shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 66% in the last 12 months.

