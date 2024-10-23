Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.96, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

