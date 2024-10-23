Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 92 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $78.98, a climb of 93% in the last 12 months.

