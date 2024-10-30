Beacon Roofing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $145.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $95.47, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

