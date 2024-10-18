BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.…

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP

