Bausch: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $85…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $85 million in its third quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $9.68 billion.

Bausch shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.17, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.