Bausch + Lomb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.72 billion to $4.83 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

