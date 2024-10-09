Tracking Milton: Latest updates | Live radar | Flying into the storm | Staying in touch with loved ones | How hospitals are preparing
Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 9, 2024, 5:34 PM

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period.

Bassett shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.70, a drop of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

