Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period.

Bassett shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.70, a drop of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

