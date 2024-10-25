Barnes Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $387.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.7 million.

Barnes Group shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

