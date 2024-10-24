Barclays: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.03 billion. The London-based bank…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.03 billion.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.52 billion, beating Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have increased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 78% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCS

