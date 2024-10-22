Bar Harbor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.25, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

