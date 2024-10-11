Bank7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $11.8 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.

