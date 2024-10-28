Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.6…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

