Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.4 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $265.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $162.7 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

