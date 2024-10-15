Bank First Corporation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.6…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.65 per share.

The company posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $91.62, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

