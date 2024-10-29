Banco Santander: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.57 billion in its…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.57 billion in its third quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $16.63 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.63 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.