Banco Latinoamericano: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.81, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

