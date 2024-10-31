Banco Bradesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $878.2…

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $878.2 million.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.18 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBD

