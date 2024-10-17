BancFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.9 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.9 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.75 per share.

BancFirst shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $115.14, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

