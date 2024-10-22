Banc of California: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.8…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $431.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.5 million.

Banc of California shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.