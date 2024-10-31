Ball: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $197 million. On…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $197 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

Ball shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

