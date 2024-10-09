AZZ: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $35.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $409 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.5 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion.

AZZ shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.57, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

