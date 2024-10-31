AXT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $1.99.

