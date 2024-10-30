Axos Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $112.3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $112.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $512.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $320.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.6 million.

Axos Financial shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.49, a climb of 87% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.