Axis Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $180.7…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $180.7 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion.

Axis Capital shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.83, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.