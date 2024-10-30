Aware: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.2 million,…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.07. A year ago, they were trading at $1.11.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.