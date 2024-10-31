Avient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $38.2…

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $38.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $815.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.3 million.

Avient expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.67 per share.

Avient shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.

